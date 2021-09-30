Snickers Workwear has added garments with fabric that promises to provide “winter warmth and cooling comfort”.

The 37.5 Technology clothing features styles for professional tradesmen and women, with excellent ventilation to keep you cool plus moisture transportation to stop you getting cold – ideal for working outdoors.

The 37.5 Technology fabric is a very quick-drying material that captures and releases moisture vapour – such as perspiration – for superior coolness and dry working comfort.

The “Climate Control” material is integrated into selected Snickers Workwear base- mid- and top-layer garments.

snickersworkwear.co.uk