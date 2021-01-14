Snickers Workwear has released its new 2021 catalogue.

With a focus on comfort, performance and sustainability in its new products, the 2021 digital catalogue has all you need to know about Snickers Workwear, including new products that now use the recycled performance fibre Repreve, explained the brand.

The 2021 catalogue features Snickers’ new AllroundWork topwear made from its cooling 37.5 moisture transportation fabric, as well as the brand’s upgraded FlexiWork Stretch Trousers and its stretchy, hi-vis Work Jacket for high visibility in low-light conditions.

“There’s the most innovative, street-smart stretch fabrics in the AllroundWork clothing range for mobile comfort, and a ‘Layered Clothing System’ that ensures you can choose clothes to suit the weather on site – rain or shine, wind or snow – plus an extensive range of EN-certified ProtecWork and PPE products,” added Snickers.

“Complimented by our profiling and embroidery services, and the most extensive range of garment sizes, this clothing system delivers the ultimate solution to make every man and woman’s workday easier and safer.”

