Snickers Workwear has introduced a new range of wind-protective jackets and hoodies.

The lightweight mid-layers, which can also be worn as an outer layer during warmer weather, promise technical features and innovative fabrics.

Available in brand-new colours, the styles include the Windblocker Half-Zip Hoodie, the Lightweight Flexiwork Mid-Layer Jacket, and the Windproof Soft-Shell Jacket for women.

The workwear manufacturer added: “Whatever Snickers Workwear Mid-layer you choose, you can be sure that they all have body-mapping designs for a great fit, outstanding functionality and long-lasting comfort – all day, every day.”

www.snickersworkwear.co.uk