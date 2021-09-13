Snickers Workwear is continuing to make strides in the design and functionality of work trousers with the launch of new products.

Sustainable fabrics, body-mapping designs and improved performance are key features in its new work trousers for men and women, offering high levels of functionality, as part of its AllroundWork and FlexiWork ranges.

The 4-Way Stretch features are intended to ensure maximum working mobility while the loose- and slim-fit designs deliver maximum working comfort all day.

With ergonomic fit, there are optional features such as detachable holsters, Canvas+ fabrics for durablility and Cordura reinforcements for extra durability.

Customers can also choose trousers with or without the KneeGuard® Pro System which will deliver certified knee protection if needed.

Snickers is part of the portfolio of The Hultafors Group UK, based in Huddersfield, alongside Hultafors Tools, Solid Gear, Toe Guard and EMMA safety footwear, and Dunderdon, Hellberg Safety and CLC.

snickersworkwear.co.uk