Snickers Workwear has expanded its LiteWork range. Made using 37.5 Technology fabric technology that has been developed to be quick-drying and functional as well as providing UPF 40+ sun protection, the garment line-up now includes new trousers, shirts, shorts, jackets and hi-vis summer clothes.
