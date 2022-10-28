Small businesses across the UK are being offered free support to help them deal with the current economic challenges as part of Small Business Saturday.

A major programme of online mentoring and virtual workshops will be available throughout November alongside events in 23 locations around the country.

Owners and staff from any small business can sign up for the workshops which will cover a range of topics, from sales, PR and digital marketing to cyber security and business planning. They are supported by BT Skills for Tomorrow.

The activities will build up to Small Business Saturday on 3 December – a grassroots, non-commercial campaign that celebrates small business success and encourages consumers to support businesses in their communities.

Visit smallbusinesssaturdayuk.com/the-tour for details of where the tour will be over the first weeks from 31 October to 30 November and a full schedule of the online workshops.

Mentoring slots can be booked via the My Small Business section of the Small Business Saturday website at smallbusinesssaturdayuk.com/my-small-business.

Michelle Ovens, director of Small Business Saturday UK, said: “Small Business Saturday has always been about supporting and celebrating the UK’s fantastic entrepreneurs. This package of support is intended to give small firms a major boost as they face a barrage of challenges from all angles this winter.”

