Official date shows that England and Wales’s smallest businesses have the lowest recorded insolvency rate.

The analysis by money.co.uk found those with 0-1 employees have a lower insolvency rate (82/10,000) than the national average (116/10,000), while companies under two years old have the lowest insolvency rate of any age group (37/10,000).

The financial comparison platform and digital broker said the data “challenges two of the biggest assumptions about SMEs: that the smallest businesses are the most vulnerable, and that start-ups are the most likely to go under”.

In addition, money.co.uk analysed UK Finance‘s postcode lending data and found that while lending to small businesses has declined overall nationally, lending has actually increased significantly in certain areas of the country. The top postcode sector by lending growth was PR5 6 in Preston, followed by CF14 8 in Cardiff and E1 7 in London.

The comparison site noted: “Part of this shift is being driven by a changing lending landscape: specialist and challenger banks now account for 68% of all SME lending, up from 39% in 2012, as high street banks appear to have pulled back from small business lending.”