New features have been added to improve Smake, the system that automates and controls production and fulfilment for garment decorators.

The cloud-based workflow solution, ideal for automating on-demand printing and embroidery, now includes inventory management for ensuring stocks match up with customers’ orders.

Smake has also expanded the options for creating shipping labels, supporting ShipCloud and ShippyPro as well as the existing GoShippo.

It is now possible to select, in the manual shipping methods, whether no label, an address label or a shipping label should be printed via a multi-carrier. As this new feature gives more flexibility, Smake has discontinued API-based shipping methods.

Headed by Mark Busche and Thomas Drees, Smake provides end-to-end workflow solutions from order creation through production to shipping and labelling, for direct-to-garment and embroidery machines.

It can support Aeoon, Brother, Ricoh, Epson, Kornit, M&R, Melco, ZSK and Tajima, linking decorators to e-commerce platforms such as Shopify, Woo Commerce, Shopware and Magento.

