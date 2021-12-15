Slick Stitch, the Wolverhampton-based provider of garment embroidery and printing, is expanding in the EU with a new base in the Netherlands.

It has set up a new company, Slick Stitch BV, in Born in the south of the Netherlands, near the Belgian and German borders, to help it expand its offering in mainland Europe.

It will allow the company to support existing customers, enabling them to improve their supply chain free of tariffs and with faster delivery to market.

Initially offering embroidery, heat seal print and third-party logistics, Slick Stitch plans to increase its services with more techniques in 2022, which will lead to “significant” investment in equipment and staff over the coming months.

Inder Jain, who has been CEO of Slick Stitch since 2006, said: “We are really excited to now be fully operational in Europe. It has been a long time in the planning and is in line with our strategy to offer all of our customers the best supply chain options whilst never losing our unique and fully integrated service offering.

“The facility supplied its first orders last week and is now accelerating its output in a planned and controlled way to ensure we maintain our high-quality standards.

“We are grateful to the customers who have supported us by placing work with the new plant and all of the team that have worked so hard to establish the new facility over the last few months.

“We are now looking forward to exciting times ahead as we continue to grow the Slick Stitch offering across Europe.”

