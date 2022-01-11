Skull Print, a specialist in ethical garments based in Buxton in Derbyshire, has been named Custom Clothing Store of the Year in regional business awards.

Founded in 2018 by Sam Hulme, the company was given the 2021/22 title in the Corporate Livewire Prestige Awards for Central England.

Sam said she was delighted with the accolade, adding: “It came quite out of the blue. We have no clue still who nominated us.”

Equipped with a heat press and a Brother GTX direct-to-garment printer, Skull Print offers custom printing but also has about 400 products available from T-shirts and hoodies to tote bags, with nearly all garments available in options such as women’s, long-sleeved and tie-dyed.

One of the company’s popular designs features its mascot, Skull Cat, who is Sam’s cat and “truly the figurehead of the business”.

Skull Print is committed to being an ethical printer, using the tagline, “Custom printing, ethically done”. It uses organic cotton T-shirts, sourced from trusted manufacturers that have proven commitments to fighting modern slavery and reducing their carbon footprint.

Garments are printed with eco-friendly water-based inks, wrapped in recycled, acid-free tissue paper and posted in recycled and recyclable mailers. Any unwanted fabric or garments are recycled or donated to charity.

It offers both “hosting” and “dropshipping” options so that its customers can sell via Skull Print’s website or their own, and Skull Print fulfils the orders. “Dropshipping is rapidly overtaking the hosting side of the business,” Sam added. The business also does a “substantial” amount of bulk work.

Sam founded the business after moving to Buxton from Luton in Bedfordshire and then being made redundant. In an interview in the Buxton Advertiser, she said: “This award is a great boost to me. It proves I was right to take the leap and do something for myself and it’s a really great way to start the new year.”

The internationally run Corporate Livewire Prestige Awards recognise small and medium-sized businesses that have proven to be the best in their market over the past 12 months.

skullprint.co.uk