BSI Merch is looking for an experienced and extremely efficient Production Manager who can bring inventiveness and drive to this division of the company.

The Company is in expansion mode and this is a very exciting time to join us!

Excellent Communication skills are essential and you must be experienced with using work-based platforms such as Office 365, Excel etc.

Please note that this is a full-time, office-based position in our London office, and not a working from home situation.

The Production Manager will…

• Organise and manage the end-to-end production process, from manufacturing through to the delivery of products.

• Deal with sales order, raising POs and invoices

• Locate the best suppliers for clients

• Negotiate costings with both supplier and client, as well as managing and keeping on top of stock levels

• Communicate clearly and effectively throughout the manufacturing and production process – keeping to strict guidelines

• Navigate the logistics around the entire manufacturing and production process in the UK and internationally

• Be quick to communicate and resolve unforeseen issues with either product creation or delivery

You will have…

• Detailed experience within CRM and supply chain

• A strong communication and negotiation skill set

• A proactive approach and be quick to problem solve

• Exceptional communication skills with the confidence to liaise with clients and suppliers directly