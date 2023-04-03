Arts and crafts retailer Hobbycraft has introduced Siser’s new Juliet digital cutting machine alongside other products that could help turn hobbies into a business.

The state-of-the-art high-definition Juliet cutter is up to 60% faster than other desktop cutters and almost twice as quiet, capable of precision cutting of heat transfer vinyl and other materials such as adhesive vinyl, cardstock and craft foam.

Hobbycraft has also introduced a craft heat press and a range of vinyl and accessories from Siser, which specialises in heat-transfer materials for application onto garments and other textiles.

Selling through over 100 stores and online, Hobbycraft announced the introduction of the Siser products saying: “The possibilities are endless and can even help makers launch their own small business.”

The Juliet machine begins at £495, and the wider range of Siser vinyls retail from £8, sublimation markers from £19 and tools and accessories from £3.

The machine comes with Leonardo Design Studio and dozens of pre-set cut settings, accessible from a sleek touch screen. The pinch rollers are adjustable, so you are not limited to specific cut areas, and there is a built-in camera and pin-point accuracy to 0.01mm for printing and cutting with precision.

Users can customise their cutting further with features that allow them to cut without a mat and from a roll as well as choose where their cutting begins.

Hobbycraft is offering a Siser Juliet Workshop, allowing customers to book a one-to-one session where its expert craft colleagues can help seasoned crafters or those starting just starting out. Spaces can be booked for £20 at classbento.co.uk/one-to-one-siser-juliet-workshop.

Hobbycraft stores will also have a demo unit and a range of materials to demonstrate to customers what the Siser Juliet can do.

The Siser Craft Heat Press is available for £403 and offers a powerful tool for creating professional-quality finishes for every heat transfer project. The heat press features consistent temperatures and precise pressing times when working with heat transfer vinyl and dye sublimation.

Well established in the garment decoration industry, Siser’s products are distributed in the UK by Grafityp UK.

www.grafityp.co.uk

www.hobbycraft.co.uk