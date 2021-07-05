“With its 1.6m print width, the TS100-1600 is a great solution for creating not just apparel-related products, but opening up new and connected opportunities,” adds Hybrid. “For example, providing customised flags, bar runners and fabric display graphics for sports teams, for whom printers are already producing their playing kit.”

The TS100-1600 comes with Mimaki’s RasterLink RIP software, which allows users to generate sublimation print-ready files, mirroring, repeating and resizing as required, plus its new Sb610 ink set supplied in one-litre bottles to help keep running costs low.

Hybrid adds: “The Mimaki TS100-1600 is designed to fit seamlessly into the workflow of garment decorators, embroiderers, apparel and sportswear printers — featuring a host of Mimaki’s Core technologies, it’s optimised to deliver high-quality output with the minimum operator intervention.”

