Simplicity is Key

BagBase welcomes the new season with 12 brand-new styles across multiple collections, including Simplicity, Velvet and Matte PU – all made from 100% recycled materials. As a brand that always has been and always will be about standing out, each new style makes a firm statement. An innovative approach to fabrics, features and colours keeps things fresh with each new drop.

The Simplicity collection features an expanded lineup of elevated essentials combining a minimal aesthetic with easy ergonomics for effortless everyday styling. Forward-thinking features and versatile design make each piece a real modern-day must-have.

BG870

SIMPLICITY ROLL TOP BACKPACK

The BG870 Simplicity Roll Top Backpack provides padded tech protection, comfortable carry handles and a signature roll-top closure for a contemporary silhouette.

BG871

SIMPLICITY ROLL TOP BACKPACK LITE

A smaller ‘Lite’ version of the BG870 Simplicity Roll Top Backpack, this style is designed for convenience
over capacity.​

BG875

SIMPLICITY WAISTPACK

The BG875 Simplicity Waistpack blends in seamlessly with any minimalist ensemble, providing a cool, contemporary way to transport essentials. From sportswear to streetstyle, this self-coloured waistpack with coordinating hardware is an athleisure-inspired must-have. Water-repellent fabric makes it the perfect contender for all conditions too.
Russell logo