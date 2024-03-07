Simplicity is Key

BagBase welcomes the new season with 12 brand-new styles across multiple collections, including Simplicity, Velvet and Matte PU – all made from 100% recycled materials. As a brand that always has been and always will be about standing out, each new style makes a firm statement. An innovative approach to fabrics, features and colours keeps things fresh with each new drop.

The Simplicity collection features an expanded lineup of elevated essentials combining a minimal aesthetic with easy ergonomics for effortless everyday styling. Forward-thinking features and versatile design make each piece a real modern-day must-have.