Kornit Digital has announced that Simian will implement a Kornit Atlas direct-to-garment (DTG) system to accommodate the ongoing growth of its retail-ready decorated apparel.

Based in the Netherlands, the online total print provider will use the DTG machine for the non-toxic decoration of baby apparel and accessories, as well as T-shirts, polo shirts, sweaters, vests and tote bags on-demand. Simian also offers signage, banners, posters, flags and other digitally printed textiles, and first entered the decorated apparel market by implementing two entry-level, single-pallet DTG systems.

Founder and owner of Simian, Wouter Haan, said: “Based on our experiences with digital thus far, we see great opportunities for textile print production, so investing in Kornit is investing in our future.”

Omer Kulka, vice president of marketing and product strategy at Kornit, added: “Simian prides itself on being the premier online print provider to the Benelux region, and their focus on round-the-clock, on-demand fulfilment makes them a natural partner for Kornit.

“We are proud to welcome Simian to the Kornit customer family, and look forward to supporting their growth in the years to come.”

www.kornit.com

www.simian.nl