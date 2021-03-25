Sign & Digital UK (SDUK) will now be held from 22-24 March 2022 at the Birmingham NEC.

Originally scheduled for 16-18 May 2021, this year’s proposed show dates were no longer feasible due to ongoing government coronavirus restrictions, explained Jenny Matthew, event director for SDUK.

“As always, our aim is to deliver the best exhibitor and visitor experience. We’ve consulted widely with our SDUK community, who want to see us stay in our early spring date in line with their buying and innovation cycles.

“We will therefore host the industry’s biggest reunion next March at a time when we are confident that we can deliver an exceptional trade-show experience for our exhibitors, sponsors and visitors.

“We have reviewed all aspects of exhibiting, from driving down on-site costs to creating multiple lead generation points for year-round promotion and enhanced return on investment.

“SDUK 2022 offers the full 365 exhibiting package. With an already packed floorplan, we look forward to bringing more exhibitors on board over the coming months, and welcoming the industry back in March 2022.”

To enquire about exhibiting or sponsorship opportunities, please contact the show team on 01342 332041 or email [email protected]

