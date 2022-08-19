Sign & Digital UK, the trade exhibition for signage and digital print, has been launched for 2023 with bold new branding.

Organiser Faversham House wanted to develop a “new fresh and modern look” for the show when it returns from 21 to 23 March 2023 in Hall 2 of the NEC in Birmingham.

It has also created an SDUK Working Group, with industry representatives, to help develop plans for new features as well as the content of the SDUK Explains programme of technical and business advice.

Exhibitors at the 2022 event in March included several in the garment decoration sector such as TheMagicTouch GB, Axzyra, RA Smart, Hybrid Services, Mimaki, YES Group, Amaya Sales UK with Polyprint, Roland, YPS, Zünd, Graphtec GB, Trotec Laser and Grafityp.

Jenny Matthew, event director for Sign & Digital UK (SDUK), said: “After recent challenging years, the time was right to evolve the branding and introduce a new fresh and modern look for SDUK along with some new show plans to meet the business needs of the industry.

“With over 30 years of heritage as a national trade show, SDUK evolves each year to offer the best value to our exhibitors and showcase the very latest advances in technologies and applications for our visitors.

“We’ve invested heavily in market research and created an SDUK Working Group to make sure we have our finger on the industry’s pulse.

“We’re working with our SDUK Working Group to identify the challenges keeping them awake at night and creating a programme of expert advice, case studies and additional solution sessions from our exhibitors.

“Feedback from 2022 has been phenomenal but we’re not standing still: our visitors want to see a broader range of exhibitors and more learning opportunities so we’ve developed more reasons to exhibit by introducing: an innovative new exhibiting format that lowers costs; cutting-edge lead capture technology; and new show and marketing packages to deliver increased return on investment.

“Visitors also asked for better networking opportunities and we’re working hard on some innovative and fun new ways to do this to ensure SDUK remains an unrivalled meeting place for the signage, display and print industry.”

Click here for Images magazine’s report on Sign & Digital UK 2022.

www.signuk.com