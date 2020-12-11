Organisers of Sign & Digital UK 2021 (SDUK) have announced the event will now take place in May.

The exhibition, which was due to be held from 2-4 March 2021, will now take place from 16-18 May 2021 at the NEC in Birmingham.

“We have been in close contact with the NEC over the past few weeks, and can confirm the show will now go ahead from 16-18 May 2021 in Hall 5,” explained Jenny Matthew, event director of SDUK.

“With the positive news of the vaccine rollout, and the government indicating a return to normality for the events industry by Easter, we felt a 10-week extension to our March dates would give us, and our exhibitors, the time needed to deliver a safe and successful show.

“In addition to planning for a Covid-safe exhibition, we have taken the opportunity to reimagine the traditional exhibition format. We have reviewed all aspects of exhibiting and have looked at how we can drive down costs for our exhibitors without compromising on quality, simplify the whole exhibition experience and ultimately deliver more value to our exhibitors and visitors.

“With an already packed floor plan, we look forward to bringing more exhibitors on board and welcoming the industry back in May 2021.”

To inquire about exhibiting or sponsorship opportunities, please contact the SDUK team on 01342 332200 or email signanddigitaluk@fav-house.com.

www.signuk.com