Sign & Digital UK 2020, due to take place at Birmingham’s NEC from 28-30 April, has been suspended until March 2021.

The following statement has been released:

“Today, Faversham House announces that Sign & Digital UK 2020 (SDUK), due to take place at Birmingham’s NEC from 28-30 April 2020, has been suspended and moved to 2-4 March 2021.

Amanda Barnes, CEO of Faversham House, the organisers of SDUK, said: “We have been closely monitoring the coronavirus (covid-19) outbreak and the related Government guidelines. After careful consideration, having spoken with many people involved in our event, we have decided to suspend SDUK 2020. The health, safety and wellbeing of our SDUK community is our priority.

SDUK is a much-loved annual outing for the whole industry to get together. We’re proud of the trust the industry place in SDUK having successfully served it for over 30 years. If the outbreak continues to escalate as the government is predicting, we believe visitor footfall and exhibitor attendance will be significantly affected and so it is unlikely we will be able to deliver the great event the industry looks forward to.

We are acutely aware of the impact this announcement will have and have taken this pragmatic decision acting quickly to minimise any unnecessary costs and business uncertainty. One of our principal company values is we care: we love what we do, and we do what’s right and we feel moving SDUK is the right thing to do in the current circumstances.

We have been in close contact with the NEC over the past few weeks and can confirm the show will go ahead from 2-4 March 2021 in halls 17 and 18. We thank everyone for their patience and understanding and are now in conversation with all those involved following this decision.

Most importantly, we also wish to extend our thoughts and best wishes to all those personally affected by the coronavirus.”

