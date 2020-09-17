Sign & Digital UK (SDUK) has announced details of the upcoming event in its online series.

Hosted on the online events platform Hopin, ‘Materials & Substrates – Gaining a Material Advantage’ will focus on printing materials and substrates for the retail, events and hospitality sectors, and will take place from 9.30-11.30am on Tuesday 29 September.

The online event will feature global retail innovator and influencer, Steve Lister, as its industry keynote speaker, with Ed Currer from Vinyl Impressions providing an insight into office graphics, as well as future business opportunities for the events graphics market.

The event will also look at what the future holds for retail and hospitality sectors and how to maximise business, as well as how to better work with your customers to create vibrant, eye-catching self-adhesive surface graphics in the retail and hospitality sectors, and will take a closer look at some of the latest innovations in materials and substrates.

Attendees will be able to ask questions and talk to experts from all areas of the industry, including sign-makers, manufacturers and suppliers, as well as hear directly from sign-makers on their experiences and strategies for making money in the current economic climate. A number of suppliers will also be showcasing their latest offerings first-hand, and technical experts will be on-hand to answer questions.

Jenny Matthew, event director, commented: “As we move jerkily into a post-Covid world, it’s time to take a more positive and creative look at printing materials for marketing promotions, information and graphic displays in the retail, events and hospitality sectors.

“This event will provide all the necessary tools to help get to grips with the very latest materials technology and business opportunities.

“More recently, the sign and display industry has been focused on acrylic and perspex screens, rudimentary floor, surface and pop-up graphics for directions and basic safety messages.

“With this online event, we want to help sign-makers get back to their core business by showcasing how the industry better work with its customers to maximise business opportunities.”

Registration for the free event is available on SDUK’s website.

www.signuk.com