Sign & Digital UK has announced details of the next event in its online series.

Hosted on the online events platform Hopin, ‘SD Online: Cutting & Laser Technology’ will take place from 10am to 12pm on Wednesday 21 October.

The free event will focus on the latest in cutting and laser technologies, looking at topics such as dealing with the demand for cut acrylic, now and beyond Covid-19, as well as making the decision about whether to continue to outsource or bring profitable operations in-house.

Industry speakers from across the sector will introduce the latest products, trends and business opportunities for sign-makers, and Bryan Jater and Alex Beckingham of Trotec Laser will hold a business perspectives session about why you should consider bringing acrylic processing in-house.

Manufacturers and suppliers from the industry, such as Zund, AG CAD, Blackman & White and ITC, will also showcase the latest in flatbed cutters, laser cutters and CNC routers, with technical experts on-hand to answer questions.

There will also be an interactive opportunity to ask questions and talk to experts from all areas of the industry, including manufacturers, suppliers and sign-makers.

Registration for the free event is available on SDUK’s website.

