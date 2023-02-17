It was a run of 20 vests, although it’s the third or fourth order that we’ve done for the company, explained Allun Williams, director of Cyclone Sign and Print in Shropshire.

“The transfers were printed on a R-Jet Pro DTF printer — in the past, we’ve been using our Mimaki CJV 150-130 printer/cutter, however we find the DTF technology much quicker and better for this sort of work, as it cuts out the need for weeding and using transfer paper.”

Cyclone Sign and Print decorated the Hi-Vis Two Band and Braces Waistcoat (YK102) from Yoko.

