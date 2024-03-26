Showcase & Friends took place in February with 150 attendees from the promotional industry.

Part of the Promotional Showcase and The Big Promotional Trade Show, the networking event was held at the Cloud 23 at the top of Hilton Manchester Deansgate’s Beetham Tower.

Sponsored by BiC Graphic Europe, it kicked off with a drinks reception with close-up magic, followed by a lunch.

A fun casino rounded off the afternoon, with the top three ‘high rollers’ – Neil Swift from Senator, Clive Allcott from Direct Textiles + Bags and Josh Turner from Big Bear Promo – winning bottles of bubbly.

Jamie Marshall from Premier Print and Promotions commented: “These are always great events. The food was fantastic, and it was great to meet up once again with friends and colleagues.”

www.promotional-showcase.co.uk