Discover the most recent industry software releases that are ready to take your business from the initial design and production process through to customer fulfilment and ecommerce options
Wilcom: WilcomWorkspace, EmbroideryConnect and EmbroideryStudio
With an ever-changing business landscape, decorators need to work smarter, and these new embroidery business tools give you the edge to remain productive and in control of your business, says Wilcom.
“WilcomWorkspace is your front-of-shop tool to view, resize, recolour, print, convert to production embroidery files, and generate an accurate stitch estimate and quotes for sales and customer service teams.
“These affordable apps are a must-have embroidery companion, offering expertise to new or less experienced staff members, and work on any internet browser for PC, Mac or tablet devices.”
Wilcom also offers EmbroideryConnect, a small device that connects to any USB-supported embroidery machine and wirelessly sends embroidery designs from your Wilcom EmbroideryStudio e4.5.
“Combined with a barcode scanner, you can scan the production worksheet, prompting EmbroideryConnect to locate and send the correct design every time,” adds the company.
Designs created in Wilcom’s EmbroideryStudio are also designed to “work seamlessly with WilcomWorkspace and EmbroideryConnect, providing team members with easy and quick access to embroidery designs”.
Kornit Digital: KornitX Workflow Solutions
KornitX Workflow Solutions seamlessly integrate across all Kornit Max technology-based systems to supply end-to-end production efficiency, visibility and control, says Kornit Digital.
“These solutions help brands, licensors and fulfillers shift towards on-demand fashion by providing stakeholders with connectivity tools to generate more revenue, adopt innovative business models and digitally transform supply chains,” it says.
“The fully modular, end-to-end suite of workflow automation capabilities gives creators and producers the pixel-to-parcel digital tools necessary for an integrated, fast and frictionless experience.
“To enhance profitability and growth, fulfillers can capitalise on the most advanced technology and ecosystem to create new business relationships and answer opportunities quickly, while brands can partner with this growing network of Kornit-enabled producers through Kornit’s unique Global Fulfiller Network, and establish demand-driven fulfilment models closer to the end consumer, eliminating waste and supply chain vulnerability.”
CorelDraw: CorelDraw Graphics Suite
CorelDraw Graphics Suite, a professional design toolkit for vector illustration, layout, photo editing, typography and collaboration, has introduced several valuable updates for subscribers that allow individuals to deliver flawless results fast, remain connected and be productive from anywhere, the company explains.
“The all-in-one design solution delivers a new personalised learning experience that empowers users to expand their knowledge and skills tailored to their unique needs and interests, while access to real-time collaboration makes it easy for clients and teams to work together from anywhere.
“Additionally, the updates include accelerated photo editing alongside time-saving user-requested enhancements to a variety of features across the suite, making it faster than ever for subscribers to achieve their unique creative vision.”
Brother DTG: Brother Myze Production & Fulfilment Software
The new Brother Myze offers the direct-to-garment sector a customer platform that’s designed to bring everything together and simplify daily work.
“Brother has not just created a software solution, but a whole package of individual applications that covers all areas and needs of the digital print production,” explains the company.
“Myze includes the Creator: a high-end retail kiosk solution that takes care of the entire process from front end to back end, from the customer’s choice of design to the finished shirt without any additional software.”
For large producers, Myze also includes a Fulfilment module, which is an all-in-one solution that takes the job through its entire production cycle, from the initial order to shipping the finished product. “With Myze Fulfilment, you cover all stations – always by QR code scans.”
Myze also features Store Connector, which enables users to connect directly to the ecommerce tool Shopify, while its Analytics tool is made for monitoring the performance of your printers.
“Which jobs are currently being processed, how many prints were made in a certain period of time, what is the utilisation of the machine and its condition — with Myze Analytics you have an overview of everything important.”