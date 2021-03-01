In the 1980s, United Kingdom-based Shirtworks started selling screen printed T-shirts locally to Oxford University students and tourists. In 1996, it became one of the first screen print businesses to use a website. In the decades since, it’s grown to meet the challenges and opportunities of a tech-native, interconnected world, and its success as a growing apparel fulfiller reflects its commitment to innovative technologies and responsible business practices.

Today, Shirtworks services brands and consumers on five continents and offers a wide variety of personalised apparel and workwear, including sportswear, sweatshirts, caps, jackets, children’s wear, and other pieces.

“Shirtworks supplies decorated garments to all industries,” says Arron. “We have a very diverse customer base, from consumers ordering one-offs to small brands and ethical-conscious B2Bs needing up to a thousand pieces or more. We are known as an ethical decorator, GOTS-approved for both screen and embroidery.”