Shirtworks has announced it’s implemented a Kornit Digital direct-to-garment (DTG) production system to enable on-demand fulfilment.

The Oxford-based print and embroidery company has also purchased a new Kornit Workflow software solution, which provides end-to-end management of the production process to help the brand streamline its operations.

Managing director of Shirtworks, Arron Harnden, commented: “Shirtworks supplies decorated garments to all industries. We have a very diverse customer base, from consumers ordering one-offs to small brands, and ethical-conscious B2Bs needing up to a thousand pieces or more. We are known as an ethical decorator, GOTS-approved for both screen and embroidery.”

The Kornit system will enable Shirtworks to produce lower volumes of garments they would traditionally screen-print, in a way that meets their quality standards and is profitable in all quantities, explained Arron, who expects it to also help reduce their wage costs, while meeting the high quality control standards necessary to maintain strong customer service.

He added: “We turned to Kornit because it offered a one-process solution, and its inks are GOTS-approved, which is very important to us. Being able to match Pantones is also very important to us, and key to moving our screen-print clients over to DTG. We also wanted a retail-ready product that would enable us to expand into drop shipping.”

Chris Govier, managing director of Kornit Digital Europe, added: “Shirtworks was one of the first screen-print shops to establish their own website, and it’s that spirit of looking forward and anticipating customer needs that led them to supplement their production capabilities with efficient, eco-friendly Kornit systems.

“Kornit prides itself on developing technology that offers speed, quality, and versatility, while answering the demand for more sustainable and responsible business practices.

“We’re proud to give Shirtworks the capabilities they need to grow their operation in the on-demand, e-commerce marketplace, while staying true to their mission and reputation.”

www.shirtworks.co.uk

www.kornit.com