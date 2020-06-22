DTG printing company Shirt Monkey is investing in new equipment and moving into new premises that will allow it to more than double production.

It has installed its fourth Kornit Avalanche HD6 printer, purchased from Amaya Sales UK, which now sits alongside three identical Kornit machines.

The company, founded in 2013, is also preparing to move to new premises within Premier Park in Winsford in Cheshire, increasing its production facility from 10,000 square feet to more than 24,000 square feet.

It follows continued strong growth and supports Shirt Monkey’s expansion plans for the future. The goal is to continue increasing its output potential by installing additional print machines and growing the workforce.

The company is currently expanding its team by over 25% and actively recruiting in all areas of the business to cope with the increase in demand.

Company director Nic Simons said: “Our investment into this unit secures the next huge leap in our Shirt Monkey expansion plan and helps to cement our position as one of the UK’s largest DTG print providers.

“The next stage of development will be to seek an external investment partner to further secure our position in the market and progress with our continued growth plans.

“We are striving to be the preferred choice when companies are seeking a fulfilment partner who can provide a one-stop-shop service.”

Since the coronavirus lockdown began, Shirt Monkey has produced and shipped more than 125,000 orders while implementing social distancing in its operating procedures. It is looking to continue to increase its output as “the demand and recognition of the advantages of DTG continues to grow”.

