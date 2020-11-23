“We’ve seen massive growth this financial year, with turnover doubling from £1m in the first seven months of the financial year, to over £2m with a forecast of £3.5m for the year. We have also seen our existing clients experience rapid growth along with a spike in new clients that we have on-boarded.

“We are looking to continue this growth into 2021, and have invested in a brand-new order management system with Custom Gateway — this will not only help to optimise our workflow, but will also allow us to integrate with many more clients of all different sizes.”

In 2021, Shirt Monkey is further looking to take on an external finance partner to assist with its ambitious growth plans, as it looks to capitalise on the massive expansion of the DTG market, added Nic.

“With six Kornit machines in our portfolio, our digital print capacity is now in excess of a million garments per year, but we have big ambitions to continue to increase this number.

“Big players in the industry are starting to look seriously at DTG as their new production method, and we are excited to see what 2021 will bring.”

