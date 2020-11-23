Shirt Monkey has announced its relocation to a new premises in Cheshire.
The direct-to-garment printing company will now be operating from a new production site at Units 2-14 Premier Park in Winsford, exchanging its existing unit of 10,000sq ft for a larger 24,000sq ft site.
As part of the move, Shirt Monkey purchased two additional new Kornit Avalanche HD6 machines from Amaya, taking them up to a total of six of the direct-to-garment printers alongside its Melco embroidery machines, also supplied by Amaya.
This year, Shirt Monkey has also taken on 15 new members of staff across all areas of the business to assist with its recent growth, explained company director Nic Simons.
“The move allows us to continue with our ambitious growth plans, and has enough space for us to more than double our capacity again to 12+ machines in our growth plans over the coming years.”
Nic said the company has seen a spike in online orders during the coronavirus pandemic, largely driven by the increase in demand for on-demand printing and order fulfilment.
“We’ve seen massive growth this financial year, with turnover doubling from £1m in the first seven months of the financial year, to over £2m with a forecast of £3.5m for the year. We have also seen our existing clients experience rapid growth along with a spike in new clients that we have on-boarded.
“We are looking to continue this growth into 2021, and have invested in a brand-new order management system with Custom Gateway — this will not only help to optimise our workflow, but will also allow us to integrate with many more clients of all different sizes.”
In 2021, Shirt Monkey is further looking to take on an external finance partner to assist with its ambitious growth plans, as it looks to capitalise on the massive expansion of the DTG market, added Nic.
“With six Kornit machines in our portfolio, our digital print capacity is now in excess of a million garments per year, but we have big ambitions to continue to increase this number.
“Big players in the industry are starting to look seriously at DTG as their new production method, and we are excited to see what 2021 will bring.”