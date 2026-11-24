Nic Simons, founder of DTG specialist Shirt Monkey, is running 1,000km for Alder Hey Children’s Charity following his daughter Evie’s open heart surgery in November.

Two-year-old Evie was born with a heart condition called a ventricular septal defect, also known as a hole in the heart. “Knowing that our little girl needed surgery to repair it was frightening,” said Nic. “As parents, all Charlotte and I wanted was to be able to do the difficult part for her.”

Following a complex but successful operation earlier this month at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool, the surgeon said they believed they had closed the hole completely, with no leaks detected, and were confident that this could be the only operation she would need to repair it. Evie is now back at home and recovering well.

“I was with Evie as she went to sleep for her open-heart surgery, and I don’t think I’ve ever been that scared,” Nic shared. “What I’ll remember about Alder Hey is that, while the team were looking after our little girl, they looked after us as her mum and dad too. Having her home with her twin sister, Millie, means everything.

“Running 1,000km for Alder Hey Children’s Charity is my way of saying thank you. It’s only now that im just 20km into my challenge, that I now realise just how far 1,000km actually is!”

A self-confessed amateur runner, Nic will be running around 75km every month until the end of 2027, fitting in the runs around work, family life and being dad to twins. “This is a huge leap from where I’m starting, and it’s going to take a lot of training, determination and probably a fair bit of complaining.”

If you’d like to support Nic’s 1,000km run for Alder Hey Children’s Charity, click here.