Shirt Monkey has added a second Kornit Apollo in time for the Black Friday and Christmas rush.

The DTF specialist’s first Apollo was installed a couple of months ago, before being joined by the second this month in time for Black Friday.

The new additions mean the Cheshire-based company is now capable of printing tens of thousands of prints a day.

Based in Winsford, the 75,000sq ft Shirt Monkey site is also home to 10 other Kornits: five Atlas Maxes, one Kornit Atlas Matrix and four Avalanche HD6 systems.

“Seeing two Apollos running side by side in Winsford is a real pinch-me moment,” commented Nic Simons, founder and director of Shirt Monkey. “Between them, they can print more than 10,000 garments in a day, and that’s before you count the other 10 machines on the floor. I’m so proud of the team that got us here.

“We expect this to be our busiest Christmas peak by a significant margin. We’ve also got

some projects lined up for 2027 that I can’t wait to get started on.”

As well as investing in new machinery, Shirt Monkey has registered with the global supply chain sustainability platform Sedex and published its first SMETA audit report.

“As we deal with larger and larger clients, and enter the licensing world, having the Sedex in place was a requirement for a lot of clients,” explained Nic. “It‘s not an easy one to put in place, but we are extremely happy with the comments from the auditor and hopefully it demonstrates that the environment we create for the staff here is a pleasant and enjoyable and safe place to work.“