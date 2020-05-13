Organisers of the Shirt Lab Summit have announced that registration is now open.

The online event will be held from 1-3 June 2020, and will feature a line-up of industry guest speakers. Registration is now open on the Shirt Lab website.

Founders Marshall Atkinson and Tom Rauen explained that each day of the event will be themed, looking at sales, marketing and operations.

“Shirt Lab Summit is free, but attendees may purchase lifetime access to the videos, transcripts, audio files and other upgrades if they wish.”

Shirt Lab Dallas will now take place from 19-21 March 2021, and the Shirt Lab Chicago Women’s Nexus has been rescheduled to 5 June 2021.

www.shirtlabsummit.com​