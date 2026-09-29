Shirt Lab has announced the launch of FastTrack Leadership Development Sprint, a six-week virtual working programme for print and embroidery businesses.

The education provider for the garment decoration industry says the new course focuses on building real leadership systems inside a shop.

“A busy manager is not the same thing as a leader,” said Marshall Atkinson, co-founder of Shirt Lab and Images columnist. “When every decision comes back to the owner, and the same problems repeat every week, the shop does not have a people problem. It has a leadership system problem. This sprint builds that system.”

Starting on 1 October and running every Thursday, the sprint is split across six weeks:

Week 1: Take control of your time and leadership priorities. Get control of your time and define what a leader should actually focus on. Build: a leadership priority system.

Week 2: Listen better and communicate with clarity. Improve communication by fully understanding others and being understood. Build: a communication and listening framework.

Week 3: Set clear goals and create real ownership. Turn work into clear goals with defined ownership and outcomes. Build: a goal and ownership system.

Week 4: Delegate work so it gets done right. assign work so it gets done correctly and on time. Build: a delegation system.

Week 5: Handle tough conversations early and directly. Address issues early and clearly before they grow. Build: a feedback and conversation playbook.

Week 6: Fix the problem, not the symptom. Solve problems permanently instead of repeatedly. Build: a problem-solving system.

“The goal is not another workshop your managers forget by Monday,” said Marshall. “The goal is a leadership system your team runs every week without you standing over it. Every worksheet and exercise is built to put real structure, ownership, and follow-through in place.”

Designed for shop owners, general managers, operations and production managers, team leads, shift supervisors, newly promoted managers, and anyone responsible for leading people inside the shop, the first live FastTrack Leadership Development Sprint session kicks off on Thursday 1 October. It is held every Thursday at 12pm EST (5pm UK time) until 5 November.

Registration is now open and the programme costs $97 for non-Shirt Lab Tribe members.

Programme details and registration

Visit the Shirt Lab website