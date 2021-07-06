A two-day education event for the decorated apparel industry run by Shirt Lab in the US is to be streamed online for people in the UK and around the world.

Shirt Lab founders Tom Rauen and Marshall Atkinson are running it as a live in-person event in Fort Worth in Texas on 13 and 14 September 2021, featuring some of the brightest minds in the business sharing their knowledge – but registrations are also open for taking part virtually.

Day One will feature sessions and a roundtable with:

Tom Rauen, co-founder of ShirtLab and founder and CEO of EnvisionTees.com

Jason Rink, owner of video production company Simplifilm and a specialist in online video campaigns

Jonathan Tynes of custom apparel printer Kick Print

Erich Campbell, an embroidery digitiser and designer, long-time e-commerce manager and embroidery educator

Brittany Long, a specialist in email marketing.

After the day’s events, Jeffrey Gitomer will lead an exclusive sales discussion for members of the Shirt Lab Tribe, drawing on his sales expertise demonstrated by best-selling books including The Sales Bible, The Little Red Book of Selling, The Little Black Book of Connections and The Little Gold Book of Yes! Attitude

Day Two features the keynote speech by Jeffrey Gitomer plus presentations by:

Marshall Atkinson, co-founder of Shirt Lab and a leading production and efficiency expert for the decorated apparel industry

Michelle Moxley, an expert in research, development and innovation in the apparel and fashion industry

Richard Greaves, a specialist in finding ways to improve screen-printing

Mark Coudray, a business strategist who helps companies accelerate double-digit margin growth, increase profitability and drive positive cash flow.

The master of ceremonies for the two-day event will be leading sales mastermind Ken Seidl.

Anyone attending the learning event at Fort Worth Community Arts Center in person gets lunch both days and can choose to upgrade their experience by buying a limited-seating VIP dinner experience for Monday night. There will be a networking event on Sunday 12 September at Brett Bowden’s shop, Printed Threads.

Shirt Lab was created in 2018 by Marshall Atkinson and Tom Rauen to help decorated apparel companies develop better sales and marketing techniques.

Registration is open now for attending both online and in person at shirtlablive.com.

