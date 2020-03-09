Shirt Lab has announced its two new events for the 2020 season will be held in Chicago and Dallas, US.

Founders Marshall Atkinson and Tom Rauen have planned the first event for 6 June in Chicago, which is billed as the Shirt Lab Women’s Nexus.

“We always pull in attendee responses and opinions after our events – coupled with some market surveys, we found that there was a demand for an event that focused on women’s entrepreneurial issues,” explained Marshall.

The Shirt Lab Women’s Nexus will be moderated by M&R’s innovation director Michelle Moxley. Speakers at the event include: Lori Feldman from The Database Diva; Erin Moore from Barrel Maker Printing; Kristine Shreve from EnMart; Millisa Clark from US Blanks; Ali Banholzer from Wear Your Spirit Wearhouse; and Johanna Gottlieb from Axis Promotions.

The Shirt Lab Women’s Nexus has limited seating, with only 50 seats available and so attendees are encouraged to buy their tickets early.

Shirt Lab has also expanded its education programme to a two-day format for the event in Dallas, which will be held from Friday 2 October to Saturday 3 October.

Author and international sales trainer, Jeffrey Gitomer, will be the keynote speaker at the event, with both Marshall and Tom offering expert advice with their respective companies: Atkinson Consulting and Envision Tees.

Other instructors on programme include: Jay Busselle from Equipment Zone; Mike Chong from Merch Monster; Jonathan Tynes from Kickprint; Erich Campbell from BriTon Leap; Lori Campbell from The Database Diva; Jason Rink from Simplifilm; Richard Greaves from Greaves Enterprises; and Mark Coudray from Catalyst Accelerator.

