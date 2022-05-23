A new digital platform has been developed for garment decorators and retailers to give their customers the option to personalise clothing with embroidery on WooCommerce.

Sheer Custom’s new customiser plug-in can be installed in any WooCommerce shop, allowing store owners to completely tailor the customiser experience on each product page with an easy-to-use admin.

Customers receive a snapshot preview of submitted designs to check ahead of production, and store owners receive production-ready files to fulfil orders quickly and accurately.

It has been developed over the past two years by Sheer Custom, a London-based software company, after the company’s work with embroidery software specialist Wilcom and its customiser applications for clients of e-commerce platforms WooCommerce and Shopify in the UK.

The embroidery customiser is being launched in the US in June 2022 and will also be available to garment decorators and other online clothing retailers in the UK.

Pricing will be available at launch although a free trial will be available. Anyone interested can request a demonstration via get.sheercustom.com.

David Dawkins, founder and director of Sheer Custom, said: “We’re very excited about the Q2/2022 launch of our WooCommerce plug-in which allows apparel decorators to benefit from the formidable power and affordability of the WordPress ecosystem.

“The best part is we are offering a free trial so you can road test our product personaliser with zero outlay.”

get.sheercustom.com