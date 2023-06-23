It was a small run of just under 100 tees, explained Andy Smith, owner of Calder Screen Print.

“It’s a punchy, bright oversized design on the back, which we printed using MagnaColours water-based inks.

“As it was a large area of print, this gave the overall tee a softer, lighter feel over plastisol ink.”

Calder Screen Print printed the design onto Gildan’s Heavy Cotton T-Shirt (5000) using its 12-colour Roq screen printing machine.

“Our production manager Jack printed the design flashing the black only; all other colours were wet-on-wet,” added Andy.

“The screens and inks were produced by Mafy, our screen manager, using 62t meshes, with mesh tension of around 30N.

“We use a CTSystem for making screens, rather than film.”

www.calderscreenprint.co.uk