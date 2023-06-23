This vibrant design was screen printed onto T-shirts by Calder Screen Print in Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire, for concert promoter The Gig Cartel in Holmfirth
It was a small run of just under 100 tees, explained Andy Smith, owner of Calder Screen Print.
“It’s a punchy, bright oversized design on the back, which we printed using MagnaColours water-based inks.
“As it was a large area of print, this gave the overall tee a softer, lighter feel over plastisol ink.”
Calder Screen Print printed the design onto Gildan’s Heavy Cotton T-Shirt (5000) using its 12-colour Roq screen printing machine.
“Our production manager Jack printed the design flashing the black only; all other colours were wet-on-wet,” added Andy.
“The screens and inks were produced by Mafy, our screen manager, using 62t meshes, with mesh tension of around 30N.
“We use a CTSystem for making screens, rather than film.”