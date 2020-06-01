The Specialty Graphic Imaging Association (SGIA) and Printing Industries of America (PIA), which merged on 1 May 2020, has announced its new organisation name as a combined company: Printing United Alliance.

SGIA primarily serves the graphics, industrial and apparel decorator sectors, while PIA serves the commercial printing sector.

President and CEO of the Printing United Alliance, Ford Bowers, said: “As convergence increasingly continues in our industry, this newly-formed entity with PIA is the logical progression of our long-standing history together.

“SGIA acquired NAPCO Media in 2019, bringing the industry’s leading media company under our umbrella. Now with PIA, we can provide even more streamlined services across all market segments and in one easily accessible location.

“Together, we house the most renowned thought leaders, events and programming in the printing and graphic arts community.”

Michael Makin, executive vice president of the Printing United Alliance, commented: “PIA is thrilled to join forces with SGIA, combining resources to serve every segment of the printing industry. Pooling the extensive talent of both organisations, along with the media expertise of NAPCO Media, is a game-changer.”

www.sgia.org

www.printing.org