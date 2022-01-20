SUPPLIER FOCUS 2022
Introducing sustainable styles and tapping into the twinning trend
“Every year SF raises the bar, creating fashion-forward styles to amaze and 2022 does not disappoint,” says the brand. “Taking the lead from customer demand, the hot topic – sustainability – has motivated research into the best fabrics for the job.”
The sustainable generation is here
SF has taken key fashion styles and reinvented them using sustainable fabrics, resulting in on-trend coordinated loungewear made with careful consideration for the planet.
First up, the fabric: 60% regenerated cotton is created by utilising unused fabric from factory productions and polymerised back into yarn. The other 40% is recycled polyester, a yarn created using post-consumer PET plastic bottles. “This process not only reduces waste going to landfill from factories, but also uses less water, chemicals and energy compared to standard production,” notes SF.
This must-have SF Sustainable Fashion range is packed with retail-ready styles in the form of the Unisex T (SF130), Women’s Cropped Cami Top (SK230), Unisex Cuffed Joggers (SF430), Women’s Wide Leg Joggers (SK431), Unisex Shorts (SF432) and Unisex Sweat (SF530).
“You can never have too many core T-shirts, so the Unisex Organic T (SF140) is also joining the range, coming in an impressive size range of 2XS-4XL,” says the brand. “It’s made in widely popular 100% organic cotton, which avoids the use of harmful chemicals and water, and additionally reduces C02 emissions.”
All sustainably sourced products are made brand-free, coming with only a size pip in the waistband or neckline, reducing unnecessary labelling and leaving blank space for ease of rebranding.
Tartan Lounge Set
“Everyone’s favourite tartan loungewear has a new twinning story to tell,” SF reveals. The bestselling red/navy tartan colourway was launched just in time for the festive season in the Men’s, Women’s and Kids’ Tartan Lounge Set (SF074, SK074 and SM074). The lounge shirt and pants are made in a flannel/twill weave with a traditional notched collar on the shirt and elasticated waist on the pants. For the full family picture, the babies’ style Tartan All In One (LW074) is available through SF’s sister brand, Larkwood.
Kids’ Cropped Top
Last up, following the success of the 2021 launch of the Women’s Cropped Top (SK106), the Kids’ Cropped Top (SM106) has made an early entrance for 2022. “The perfect combo for dancewear and twinning alike, the new top is styled with a trendy racer front and back neckline and cropped length,” says SF.
“As if that wasn’t enough, the full SF range is now proudly certified as Peta-Approved Vegan and packaged in re-sealable, recyclable poly bags, made from 100% recycled materials. It just gets better!” concludes the brand.