The sustainable generation is here

SF has taken key fashion styles and reinvented them using sustainable fabrics, resulting in on-trend coordinated loungewear made with careful consideration for the planet.

First up, the fabric: 60% regenerated cotton is created by utilising unused fabric from factory productions and polymerised back into yarn. The other 40% is recycled polyester, a yarn created using post-consumer PET plastic bottles. “This process not only reduces waste going to landfill from factories, but also uses less water, chemicals and energy compared to standard production,” notes SF.

This must-have SF Sustainable Fashion range is packed with retail-ready styles in the form of the Unisex T (SF130), Women’s Cropped Cami Top (SK230), Unisex Cuffed Joggers (SF430), Women’s Wide Leg Joggers (SK431), Unisex Shorts (SF432) and Unisex Sweat (SF530).

“You can never have too many core T-shirts, so the Unisex Organic T (SF140) is also joining the range, coming in an impressive size range of 2XS-4XL,” says the brand. “It’s made in widely popular 100% organic cotton, which avoids the use of harmful chemicals and water, and additionally reduces C02 emissions.”

All sustainably sourced products are made brand-free, coming with only a size pip in the waistband or neckline, reducing unnecessary labelling and leaving blank space for ease of rebranding.