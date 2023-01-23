With the new year comes exciting new styles – and for SF, this year is no exception. “Known for creating fashion-forward styles, SF launched its first-ever revolutionary sustainable range in 2022, which has received nothing but compliments,” says the brand. “The retail-ready range not only appeals to high-street staples, but has the added benefit of being made using 100% sustainable materials.”

Sustainable Fashion Sweats and Joggers The Unisex Sustainable Fashion Sweat (SF530) and Unisex Sustainable Fashion Joggers (SF430) are key players, not just for their eye-catching style but for their twinning ability with babies’ sizes in Larkwood styles – the Kids’ Sustainable Sweatshirt (LW800) and the Kids’ Sustainable Joggers (LW850).

“As promised, for 2023 we have filled the gap!” says SF.

The introduction of the Kids’ Sustainable Fashion Sweat (SM530) and Kids’ Sustainable Fashion Joggers (SM430) completes the range availability from 0/6 months-5/6 years for babies, 7/8 years-11/12 years for kids, and all the way up to adult sizes 2XS–3XL.