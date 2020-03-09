“Tajima continues its 76-year quest to develop and improve the world of embroidery, with some ground-breaking developments,” says UK distributor AJS Embroidery. The new Intelligent Thread Management (I-TM) system from Tajima has been developed to control the delivery of thread to the needle perfectly for every stitch. “I-TM looks at the stitch type and length, and cleverly allows the exact amount of thread at exactly the right tension to be sewn at precisely the right time,” explains AJS.

“I-TM helps greatly with poor embroidery quality, reduces puckering in designs, requires no skill to manage and gives consistent results time after time, even on different machines, as the settings are the same.”

The delivery of thread by the I-TM is automatic, and further quality control and adjustments can also be made in the control panel. The I-TM settings can also be saved as part of the embroidery file to enable consistent results on repeat orders.