According to Stocks, the speed of embroidery has been almost doubled thanks to the new ZSK Racer-R Series running at a top speed of more than 2,000 stitches per minute.

“Designed and manufactured at the ZSK headquarters in Krefeld, Germany, the Racer-R has taken new concepts, along with a brand new look, to become the future generation of industrial embroidery.”

The Racer-R is the manufacturer’s first machine to have the new R-Head embroidery head, which is designed to be easily replaceable for simple maintenance. Other features include a height adjustable electronic presser foot, which moves independently of the needle.