Designed with the operator in mind, the new Tajima TMEZ range with Intelligent Thread Management (I-TM) is now available with one, two, four, six and eight embroidery heads.

“I-TM cleverly looks at the design and delivers exactly the right amount and length of thread that is needed for that exact stitch,” explains AJS.

This next generation of Tajima embroidery machines have a digitally-controlled presser foot (DCP), which is designed to help users embroider on very thin to thick material or seamed sections without fluttering.