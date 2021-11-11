Polyneon Green offers a premium quality, machine embroidery thread made from 100% recycled PET plastic bottles and has the same features as standard Polyneon thread, explains the company.

“Polyneon Green is shiny, robust and performs excellently on high-speed industrial machines.”

Smooth and strong, Sensa Green is extremely soft with a velvety silk, matt finish, and is the only embroidery thread on the market that is made from 100% biodegradable lyocell fibres, adds Madeira UK.