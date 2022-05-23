From practical aprons and accessories to smart shirts and polos, we select the latest decorator-friendly options for the hospitality and catering industry
Quadra: Belt Bag
Minimalistic, comfortable and functional, this belt bag features multiple zipped pockets designed to keep essentials, such as small notebooks, pens and napkins, both organised and close to hand.
Neutral: Waiters Apron
This 210gsm, twill weave apron is made from 80% organic FairTrade cotton/20% recycled polyester. The FairTrade style is approved by EU Ecolabel, SA8000 and Oeko-Tex. Also available are the Chef Apron, Kitchen Apron, Café Apron and an apron for children.
Premier Workwear: Barley Contrast Stitch Sustainable Bib Apron
From the brand’s Artisan collection, this new eco-friendly apron is made from sustainable cotton and recycled polyester. Featuring contrast stitching and oversized antique brass eyelets, it has an adjustable antique brass buckle on the neckband and side pockets with rivet detail, plus a centre zipped pocket with easy access for embroidery.
Front Row & Co: Short Sleeved Breton Striped T-Shirt
A great option for a relaxed front of house uniform, this striped tee comes with a contrast plain upper panel ready for decoration with embroidery or vinyl print. It’s made from a 100% cotton, single jersey fabric with decorative flatlock stitching, plus ‘V’ detailing on its stretch, ribbed crew neckline.
Henbury: Men’s and Ladies’ Cofrex/Pufy Mandarin Wicking Shirts
These cool and moisture-wicking shirts are made from a Cofrex/Pufy polyester fabric, which is both antibacterial and anti-UV. Both styles feature a mandarin collar and adjustable cuffs, plus roll-back tab detailing on the sleeves.