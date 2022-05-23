From practical aprons and accessories to smart shirts and polos, we select the latest decorator-friendly options for the hospitality and catering industry

Quadra: Belt Bag

Minimalistic, comfortable and functional, this belt bag features multiple zipped pockets designed to keep essentials, such as small notebooks, pens and napkins, both organised and close to hand.

SF Clothing: Brushed Check Casual Shirt

This oversized, unisex shirt is made from a 120gsm, 65% polyester/35% viscose fabric blend. The soft, brushed twill style comes with a tear-away label for easy rebranding.

Neutral: Waiters Apron

This 210gsm, twill weave apron is made from 80% organic FairTrade cotton/20% recycled polyester. The FairTrade style is approved by EU Ecolabel, SA8000 and Oeko-Tex. Also available are the Chef Apron, Kitchen Apron, Café Apron and an apron for children.

So Denim by AWDis: Oscar Knitted Shirt

Made from a micro-piqué knit fabric, this smart shirt is designed to stretch and move with the body. It features a front button placket, plus a neat self-fabric collar and button placket cuffs. The Anna Knitted Shirt is also available for women.

Premier Workwear: Barley Contrast Stitch Sustainable Bib Apron

From the brand’s Artisan collection, this new eco-friendly apron is made from sustainable cotton and recycled polyester. Featuring contrast stitching and oversized antique brass eyelets, it has an adjustable antique brass buckle on the neckband and side pockets with rivet detail, plus a centre zipped pocket with easy access for embroidery.

Front Row & Co: Short Sleeved Breton Striped T-Shirt

A great option for a relaxed front of house uniform, this striped tee comes with a contrast plain upper panel ready for decoration with embroidery or vinyl print. It’s made from a 100% cotton, single jersey fabric with decorative flatlock stitching, plus ‘V’ detailing on its stretch, ribbed crew neckline.

Henbury: Men’s and Ladies’ Cofrex/Pufy Mandarin Wicking Shirts

These cool and moisture-wicking shirts are made from a Cofrex/Pufy polyester fabric, which is both antibacterial and anti-UV. Both styles feature a mandarin collar and adjustable cuffs, plus roll-back tab detailing on the sleeves.

Kustom Kit: Short Sleeve Poplin Shirts

This tailored-fit shirt is ideal for decoration with embroidery, as well as screen and transfer printing. It’s made from a 105gsm, 65% polyester/35% cotton fabric with a modern cutaway collar and chest pocket. A long-sleeved companion style is also available.

For more hospitality & cateringwear options from leading brands, check out our May 2022 issue here