For this Images step-by-step guide, Paul MacNamee of Embroidery Training, is looking at redwork. It’s a style that first became popular during the late 1800s, says Paul, taking its name from Turkey Red, “one of the first truly colourfast dyes for cotton”. Traditionally stitched as simple outline designs on white household linens, its timeless style remains popular to this day.

“With Wilcom EmbroideryStudio 2026, this traditional embroidery style has been brought firmly into the modern era,” says Paul, who as well as being an authorised Wilcom reseller and trainer also co-presents Madeira training courses and partners with the official HappyJapan agent to support customers across the Midlands and north-west of the UK.

“The new Redwork Tool automatically calculates an intelligent, continuous stitch path, dramatically reducing unnecessary trims while ensuring no section of line work is stitched more than twice.”

This creates a clean, even result that would be time-consuming to achieve consistently by manual digitising, he says. “The Redwork Tool is ideal for intricate line-based designs where manually creating an efficient stitch path can be extremely complex.”

It intelligently calculates the optimum route with minimal trims, and Paul says that once you are familiar with the tools and workflow, “a design of this type can typically be digitised in around 15 minutes or less”.