Paul MacNamee of Embroidery Training has developed a guide to creating production-ready redwork embroidery
For this Images step-by-step guide, Paul MacNamee of Embroidery Training, is looking at redwork. It’s a style that first became popular during the late 1800s, says Paul, taking its name from Turkey Red, “one of the first truly colourfast dyes for cotton”. Traditionally stitched as simple outline designs on white household linens, its timeless style remains popular to this day.
“With Wilcom EmbroideryStudio 2026, this traditional embroidery style has been brought firmly into the modern era,” says Paul, who as well as being an authorised Wilcom reseller and trainer also co-presents Madeira training courses and partners with the official HappyJapan agent to support customers across the Midlands and north-west of the UK.
“The new Redwork Tool automatically calculates an intelligent, continuous stitch path, dramatically reducing unnecessary trims while ensuring no section of line work is stitched more than twice.”
This creates a clean, even result that would be time-consuming to achieve consistently by manual digitising, he says. “The Redwork Tool is ideal for intricate line-based designs where manually creating an efficient stitch path can be extremely complex.”
It intelligently calculates the optimum route with minimal trims, and Paul says that once you are familiar with the tools and workflow, “a design of this type can typically be digitised in around 15 minutes or less”.
TIP: When stitching intricate linework, using a finer thread and needle can make a noticeable difference. For this project, Paul paired Madeira Polyneon No. 75 with a size 60 needle for the black outline, helping to keep the fine details crisp and well defined.
Step-by-step guide
(1) Import your artwork into the CorelDraw workspace integrated within Wilcom EmbroideryStudio 2026, then resize it to the final embroidery dimensions before tracing. With the image selected, choose Trace Bitmap > Centreline Trace > Line Drawing to convert the line art into clean, editable vector outlines. Clean outlines, clear shapes and simple colour regions produce the best results when using Wilcom’s automatic digitising features.
(2) The Centreline Trace process automatically recognises the line work and converts it into editable vector outlines while removing the background, shown by the transparent chequerboard pattern. In most cases, the default settings produce the best result, but if areas of the illustration are missing, gradually increase the Detail slider until the required line work is captured. Click OK to accept the trace and return to the main window.
(3) With the traced vector artwork now complete, select Convert Graphics to Embroidery. The software automatically analyses the vector objects and converts them into embroidery objects, ready for further refinement using the Redwork Tool.
(4) After converting the vector artwork, the software generates an initial embroidery design. Switch off the Bitmap, Vector and TrueView display options to clearly view the stitch paths, tie-in points (red circles) and trims (red triangles). The Design Information panel shows there are 93 trims – the Redwork Tool will reduce this number.
(5) Select all embroidery objects (Ctrl+A), then choose the Redwork Tool from the digitising toolbar.
(6) Click on a single point within the design to define both the start and finish position. The Redwork Tool then intelligently calculates the most efficient stitch path, ensuring no section of line work is stitched more than two times before returning to the original start point. The number of trims in this example has been reduced from 93 to just one, resulting in a much faster, smoother and more efficient stitch-out.
(7) To add depth with an outline effect, select all embroidery objects (Ctrl+A), then choose Backstitch from the Outlines toolbar. Compared with a standard Run stitch, Backstitch adds greater depth and visual interest while accurately following intricate curves. Stitch length, thickness, overlap and the number of strokes can all be adjusted – for this design, the default settings produced an excellent result.
(8) I used the Complex Fill and Complex Turning tools to digitise the coloured areas manually. Although these areas can be digitised automatically, I prefer to let the software handle the complex optimisation of the line work while retaining creative control over the decorative fill areas. Spiral, Contour and Accordion Spacing fills were then applied to add depth and dimension, with the Snap to Object feature speeding up the digitising process by automatically snapping input points to existing outlines.
(9) Before moving into production, always complete a sew test on a material with similar properties to the final production fabric or product. This allows you to confirm that the design runs smoothly and identify any final refinements. Depending on how the fabric behaves, you may need to adjust pull compensation, stitch density or individual object shapes so that outlines align correctly with the filled areas. This was stitched using a single-head Happy machine from Midwest.