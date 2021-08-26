Secabo’s C610IV vinyl cutter is now available in the UK, coming with an improved contour cut function.

Thanks to its cutting quality, reliability and precision, the C60IV can be used in almost all professional areas of garment decoration.

With a cutting width of up to 61cm, the cutting plotter can handle even large jobs and high volumes. It is also suitable for newcomers and users who need an inexpensive additional plotter.

It comes with improved Lapos2 technology for cutting precisely to the contour.

The C60IV cutting plotter is now available in the UK via distributors Hexis UK and Signmaster Systems.

With its stepper motor, the C60IV can process all common materials such as flock films, flex films and stencil films with a material width of up to 72cm.

Precise cutting is provided even with small fonts. A central lever allows for a joint lowering of all pinch rollers. Another benefit is that it offers easy operation thanks to the comfortable backlit display, large buttons and a simple plug-and-play installation.

Cutting software DrawCut Lite for Windows is included, with controls for Lapos2 and many functions for designing professional plot graphics.

The product is also offered as a Mac-compatible version with the SignCut software (without Lapos). A stable stand with a roll mount is optionally obtainable.

secabo.com

signmaster.co.uk

hexis.co.uk