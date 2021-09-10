Secabo is to present a newly developed heat press with smart functions alongside other innovations for garments at this year’s Fespa Global Print Expo in Amsterdam.

Made entirely in Germany, the new TS7 Smart is a high-performance, fast-working product that offers a large working surface of 40cm by 50cm.

The base plate is arranged in portrait mode, simplifying the positioning of the transfer objects. The heat press can handle objects up to seven centimetres in height.

The professional device has a modular structure which is described as being ideal for creating a fully individualised “workhorse”.

In combination with various heat plates and/or a thermobase, it reportedly can master even the most demanding tasks in garment finishing.

As is the case with all products in Secabo’s Smart series, the Gold Edition devices feature a Bluetooth interface and can optionally be controlled using the Secabo Smart Transfer App.

According to Secabo, the app currently features the most extensive database of transfer parameters available on the market.

The user can choose the type of fabric as well as the desired transfer medium and the app automatically retrieves the appropriate temperature, time and pressure settings.

Secabo will also be showing other equipment and accessories for garment finishing and advertising technology, including cutting plotters, on stand 1-F165 at Fespa which runs from 12 to 15 October 2021.

It will demonstrate how the cross lasers for its heat presses have been completely redesigned.

It will also present the new Secabo Shelving System, a modular system for storing rolls of film and tables for heat presses and cutting plotters.

The high-quality and durable modules are available as stand-alone models, on wheels or for wall mounting and in various sizes so that every company can put together its own suitable workspace.

secabo.com