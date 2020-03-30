Secabo has announced it will hold a live digital expo for the sign making, garment decoration and digital finishing industry.

The Secabo Digital Summit 2020 will be streamed on the event website from 31 March to 3 April, as well as on the company’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The summit will feature presentations of product innovations, as well as expert knowledge, tips and tricks. Live Q&A sessions are also scheduled, as well as interactive workshops and product demonstrations, explains Secabo.

Registration for the summit is free. For more information and the summit schedule, visit the event website at https://digitalsummit.secabo.com/news

www.secabo.com