The core of this innovation is an energy-efficient heating plate, explains the brand.

“It saves electricity even during the heating-up phase or short breaks in work, when it’s not worth switching off the device. Additional insulation significantly reduces energy consumption in standby mode, plus the specially developed cover protects against getting burnt, and additionally saves energy.

“The controller is kept simple for beginners or occasional applications, and thanks to the modular design, a Smart controller can be upgraded with more functions if required.”

Its range of energy-saving models includes the TC7 Lite ES, a clam press with a work surface of 40x50cm.

