Secabo has expanded its Lite series to include the TCC Lite Cap Press.

The temperature and pressing time of the cap heat press can be pre-selected using the digital controller, with contact pressure adjusted by a handwheel. The new press automatically opens when the set time has elapsed.

“The TCC Lite cap press convinces with a new intelligent design and construction,” commented the manufacturer.

“When selecting the processed components, attention was paid to high-quality materials and surfaces. The TCC Lite has a modular design and can optionally be quickly and easily equipped with exchangeable base elements in various formats.”

The base elements come in various sizes to accommodate both small and large caps and hats: 7×16.5cm, 7.6×14.6cm, 10.2×16.5cm, and 10.2×20.3cm.

